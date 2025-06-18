Bradley Jersak

Bradley Jersak

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Josh Caliguire's avatar
Josh Caliguire
Jun 20, 2025

“Then we, like Peter after he denied Jesus, may weep bitterly... gnashing our teeth in self-loathing at our great folly.

But that is not the END.

The END comes when ‘every eye will see him.’ And then, hearing our sobbing and wailing, “Jesus will wipe every tear from our eyes.”

Surely this is the ultimate fulfillment of the second beatitude: “Blessed are those who mourn. They shall be comforted.”

So. Moving.

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Ed Escalante's avatar
Ed Escalante
Jun 19, 2025

Keep preaching the Beautiful Gospel! Thank you for helping us navigate thru those difficult passages. You are a blessing!

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