Adolf Hirémy-Hirschl - Souls on the Banks of the Acheron (1898)

Question

How do you read difficult and threatening passages in the Bible such as "the weeping and gnashing of teeth"?

Response

I believe it’s essential that we always begin with Jesus’ revelation that God is infinite Love and that Jesus' heart is to restore all things and all people. Through Jesus’ his life, death, resurrection, and ascension, we announce God’s victory over satan, sin and death. On that foundation, the apostle Paul anticipates Jesus’ end game: the summing up of everyone and everything in Jesus and the final outcome (telos) where every eye sees, every knee bows, and every tongue confesses at the very last that Jesus is Lord. Paul insists that all the deathly damage Adam has done in the human race will be undone (and much, much more) in Jesus. This is his gospel.

However, this does raise the question of the multitude of judgement passages in which the dire threat of judgement is very real... BUT just not final. That’s why I love the word ‘penultimate’ - i.e., ‘second last.’ Or in Brian McLaren’s words, “The Last Word and the Word after That.” To be sure, there is judgment (penultimate) and then there is mercy that triumphs over judgement (ultimate).

If we acknowledge the reality and even the necessity of judgement as described in the New Testament, we must then ask about the ‘nature of judgement.’ And here, many Christians have raced all too gleefully to ‘retribution’ or ‘condemnation’ (defined carefully as punishment that inflicts harm without redemption). It’s an ugly view of God’s ways that only works if we pluck individual passages out of their broader New Testament context, totalize them as the final story, and negate all the texts that point to ultimate redemption.

In other words, if we interpret the Bible’s judgement texts as referring to ultimate condemnation for some (or most), then the gospel texts that announce redemption and reconciliation for all cannot be true.

On the other hand, if the gospel texts describing a joyful outcome are true—if Jesus is correct when he says he will ‘draw all people to himself’—we need not negate the judgement texts. We only need to take care how we interpret them. This isn’t simple, as you've discovered, because not all warnings of judgment refer to one thing or function in the same way. It’s a big topic, but a few broad categories may be helpful:

Five Categories of Judgment

1. Some passages are warnings from a loving Father about the damaging consequences of our own defiance. Jesus is not threatening us. He is caring for us. Sometimes in the sternest ways. Do NOT run out onto the freeway! Do NOT throw aerosol cans into a campfire! Do NOT try to solve violence with more violence!

Many of Jesus' warnings were like this... he is alerting us to the self-inflicted consequences of our turning away. In the gospels, Jesus knew that if his opponents rejected his way of peace, eventually, it would lead to the destruction of Jerusalem and its temple. He wept. He rebuked. He warned. He loved. And he was assassinated. And less than 40 years later, Jesus’ unheeded warnings were fulfilled in the complete destruction of the city he loved.

The same type of judgments come to individuals who resist the warnings of their conscience, their friends, their family, and people in authority. For example, a good addictions counsellor will try to win the addict through a sense of welcome, belonging, and grace. But they also warn of the dangers of self-harm through complacency, willfulness, and dabbling... A good sponsor will warn their sponsee that addictions are progressive and destructive and relapses get worse. The damage to self or others can be complete, so dire warnings are a way of love. The warning is not a threat and the consequences are not a punishment. Such warnings are meant to be preventative.

2. We might also think of our own conscience as an internal judge that may accuse and torment us when we are being stubborn. In some ways, the conscience like a God-given, internal prophet like Nathan was to David... calling us to account, confronting us in our lies, but also, ultimately, pressing us toward repentance.

Isaac of Syria describes the flames of the conscience fiery hot indeed, and Dostoevsky repeatedly composes scenarios where the offended conscience leads to actual fevers and sleepless nights. Speaking from experience, the voice of one’s conscience can be very unpleasant. I’m inclined to follow those who interpret the jailor of Matthew 5:25-26 and Matthew 18:32-34 as the conscience. But even if harsh, the primary job of a healthy conscience (not all consciences are healthy) is not simply to punish, but to call us home to the gracious open arms of our lovesick Father.

3. In Hebrews 12, we are also reminded that we have a heavenly Father whose chastisements should be regarded with gratitude as loving discipline. This is not about punishment or retribution, but rather, Hebrews 12 allows for course corrections for our growth, healing and maturity. The Lord’s discipline may include trials that are always ultimately to strengthen weak knees and to lift drooping shoulders. The author cautions us not to think lightly of this discipline but to be thankful for it, even if it is unpleasant in the moment, because we’re better for it.

4. Other passages describe trials we experience, not out of sin, but actually as a result of faithfulness. If we’re faithful to follow Jesus, life often improves because there are blessings attached to living the Jesus Way. For example, living in the grace, compassion, and forgiveness of the Jesus Way leads to healthier relationships with others and a greater liberty and peace in oneself.

But on the other hand, sometimes following Jesus becomes hard. The light yoke feels more like a weighty cross. For example, faithfulness to the Jesus Way sometimes leads to painful rejection or even persecution and trials. It’s important to know in those moments that the hatred of the world and cost of discipleship is NOT a sign that God is angry with us or that God has abandoned us. We pray for grace to patiently endure whatever comes, trusting that even the unjust judgments of the world system lead to a crown of life.

Weeping and Gnashing

I hope some of these thoughts help. Now, as to the phrase, “weeping and gnashing of teeth,” a few thoughts come to mind but let’s start with a key text:

10 When Jesus heard him, he was amazed and said to those who followed him, “Truly I tell you, in no one in Israel have I found such faith. 11 I tell you, many will come from east and west and will take their places at the banquet with Abraham and Isaac and Jacob in the kingdom of heaven, 12 while the heirs of the kingdom will be thrown into the outer darkness, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.” (Matthew 8:10-12, see also Luke 13:23-30 for similar words in a different setting).

On one level, these texts may refer primarily to the lament Jerusalem will experience when, having rejected the Jesus Way, Rome lays waste to their city and their temple. This is almost certainly what Jesus is talking about in Matthew 24, an entire chapter forecasting that disaster. And note that it’s specifically directed at ‘the heirs of the kingdom,’ a rather sobering thought.

And beyond AD 70, the weeping and gnashing always recur with every war where the political and military elite choose violence over peace. We see it today all over the world, where war rages on too many fronts to get one’s head around.

Still, interpreting Matthew 24 is incredibly tricky, because Jesus concludes with a parable where ‘the master’ may seem to be referring to God, but is entirely different to God’s self-revelation in Jesus. There is not a straightforward comparison as in “the master = God,” but rather, something closer to “the consequences you’re facing can be compared to those inflicted by a vengeful master.”

45 “Who, then, is the faithful and wise slave whom his master has put in charge of his household, to give the other slaves their allowance of food at the proper time? 46 Blessed is that slave whom his master will find at work when he arrives. 47 Truly I tell you, he will put that one in charge of all his possessions. 48 But if that wicked slave says to himself, ‘My master is delayed,’ 49 and begins to beat his fellow slaves and eats and drinks with drunkards, 50 the master of that slave will come on a day when he does not expect him and at an hour that he does not know. 51 He will cut him in pieces and put him with the hypocrites, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth. (Matthew 24:45-51)

This passage has been weaponized as a warning to Christians who aren’t sufficiently religious or expectant for the Lord’s imminent return. But in context, Jesus is warning the stewards of Jerusalem what will happen in the coming decades as a result of rejecting Israel’s Messiah. It’s not the Messiah who comes to torture and chop up the wicked stewards. The Romans oppressors will do this. The weeping and gnashing describes that awful outcome in the coming decades that we know in retrospect as historical events.

Another reference to the weeping and gnashing occurs in the following chapter, in the parable of the three investors. The foolish, fearful fellow is finally dismissed to judgment and we read Jesus’ commentary on the story,

29 For to all those who have, more will be given, and they will have an abundance, but from those who have nothing, even what they have will be taken away. 30 As for this worthless slave, throw him into the outer darkness, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.’ (Matthew 25:29-30).

Maybe we should read the three parables of Matthew 25 in conjunction with the prophecies of Matthew 24 (and the fall of Jerusalem). But there may also be a spiritual repurposing of the parable for every generation. Read this way, in this life or the next, we will certainly face the meaning of our lives, the great gifts we squandered, the great responsibilities we have neglected, the great gospel we have rejected. Some early Christian teachers applied this to the final judgment, ascribing to our conscience the role of infallible judge. Then we, like Peter after he denied Jesus, may weep bitterly... gnashing our teeth in self-loathing at our great folly.

But that is not the END.

The END comes when ‘every eye will see him.’ And then, hearing our sobbing and wailing, “Jesus will wipe every tear from our eyes.”

Surely this is the ultimate fulfillment of the second beatitude: “Blessed are those who mourn. They shall be comforted.”

The End.

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