Upgrading Our Grace

As a child first formed in the Evangelical tradition, I heard and memorized very early on that great Pauline anthem: “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God. Not of works, lest any man should boast (Eph. 2:8-9, KJV—of course).

This was a key passage with which we distinguished our movement from other Christian streams we deemed to be “religious” and hell-bent on earning salvation through “works-righteousness.”

In retrospect, I think we were wrong about ourselves and those we judged. Despite the enthusiastic nod to grace, many of my people suffered from fear of judgment and cultural moralism. And this seems to be one of the paradoxes that crosses denominational boundaries, a difficulty common to the Christian struggle.

Holli

This week, I spoke with Holli, a professional counsellor, whose spiritual scar tissue was all too familiar. She said,

As a young woman, I felt the Evangelical magnifying glass on us all the time, so I had to constantly watch out for my sin and was told to watch out for my brothers’ and sisters’ sin as well—warning, confronting, or telling on them. And what a relief when the magnifying glass was turned on someone else! The bottom line is that I was living in a culture of fear. But once I found my way out of that culture, the relief turned into a temptation to demonize them the same way they had demonized me. I was also very involved in the 90s charismatic renewal, where I had powerful, life-changing encounters of God’s love. Yet at the same time, my experience of people in that system was the often just the opposite. This was especially true of “intercessors” who were into “spiritual warfare” and on the watchfor demons, continually finding someone or something to “pray against.” I found myself asking, “Oh no, do I have a Jezebel Spirit?” The contradiction was that I met God’s love there but was also living in fear, hiding while open.

She went on to share how her local church had excluded women from leadership, hanging their whole argument on a shallow reading of one verse in Paul, all in patronizing tones that diminished half the human population.

Isa

She shared the pain of seeing her daughter Isa dismissed from youth leadership as others reported her for telling gay teens that God loves them rather than condemning their sin. I thought, “And brother will betray brother…”

As I’ve said, Evangelicals aren't alone to blame. Each of us needs to examine the plank in our own eye, specifically for finding relief from our own fears by turning the magnifying glass on the Other. This is especially true when the Other is a vulnerable minority—and we become complicit in bullying.

So what is the good news? That perfect love and the gift of grace drive out fear, root to fruit, such that we need not live in dread of the magnifying glass, nor employ it ourselves.

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