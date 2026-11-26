Happy Thanksgiving

Through my friends in the Recovery world, we have discovered that gratitude is one of the most powerful practices for living life to the fullest (along with acceptance and surrender). Gratitude lifts our eyes from the tossing waves of our struggles to the many ways and reasons for hope, even when things are rough.

Gratitude is not simply an emotion we feel; it is a practice we can live daily. The following are some specific foci of gratitude that I’ve drawn from my beloved sponsor and transposed in a general way for everyone:



1. Acknowledging growth in your life – What personal progress have you experienced over the past year? What steps did you take toward your goals, no matter how small?

2. Appreciating supportive relationships – Who has offered you encouragement, wisdom, and/or practical help in your life? Do others pray for you? And do you ask? How can you express gratitude for their support?

3. Recognizing the presence of God in your life – How has your understanding of the Divine as a Living Presence grown over time? Can you recall times when you felt the Spirit’s strength and guidance?

4. Fostering positivity – What good things in your life can you focus on, even when the circumstances are difficult? Even the tiniest mercy can shift your attention enough to renew your gratitude… silver linings remind us that the permanent sun shines behind passing storm clouds.

5. Valuing life lessons – What experiences and lessons in your life are you grateful for? To be fair, you’ve likely learned some lessons the hard way, while others came via good mentoring or others’ experience. How have they contributed to your personal growth?

6. Daily reflections – What might you include in a daily gratitude reflection? Those who rehearse reasons for gratitude at the beginning and end of the day reflect their gratitude like sunshine on those who need encouragement.

7. “Freely you’ve received; freely give.” How has expressing your gratitude contributed to the resilience, positivity, and wellbeing of others? Sharing good news with someone else may be the gift of hope they need today. Reminding them how they’ve enriched your life can call them back to their true self when they’re down or have hit a rough patch.

A Joyous Thanksgiving to all my American friends today. You’ve made my world a better place. Much love to you and your families, and may your generosity extend beyond your family feasts to the lonely who need a hand, a hug, a meal, or a friend.

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