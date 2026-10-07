Bradley Jersak

Bradley Jersak

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G Corriveau's avatar
G Corriveau
Oct 9

After having survived many spurious interpretations of BIBLICAL SCRIPTURES (always pronounced solemnly and in all caps) over my many years - I appreciate this concise summary of "how to read the bible," - thanks Brad. fwiw my first inkling that maybe Christians, in general, are having serious difficulties with this topic started sinking in when a wise pastor once raised the point for me that there are hundreds (or even thousands, depending how we count them) Christian Sects and Denominations -- all claiming to be following the same book. What's wrong with this picture? mmmm? .... Huumanz! right?

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Sid Avery's avatar
Sid Avery
Oct 8

Thanks Brad.

Those who say that our reading of Scripture spiritualises the text accuse us of eisegesis, and speculate that we’re making the text say whatever we want.

But this is untrue. We can only see what the Holy Spirit opens our eyes to see, as we ask God to:

Psalm 119:18 KJV. Open thou mine eyes, that I may behold wondrous things out of thy law.

Different people see different things. An Omnisignificant Christocentric Theorian (a native of Alexandria, like Apollos) will see things that the Reformed Calvinist just doesn’t see, and vice versa. It comes down to one’s conviction of Scripture, and Paul warns us against judging another’s views.

Romans 14:4 ESV “Who are you to pass judgment on the servant of another? It is before his own master that he stands or falls. And he will be upheld, for the Lord is able to make him stand.”

Staying true to our convictions through a cleansed conscience is important for all Christians.

My take is that Benaiah the son of Jehoiada is typological of the Apostle Paul in Acts 23, where he divides the Pharisees and Sadducees against each other in the Sanhedrin (the two Ariels of Moab) and strikes down the High Priest with his own Law (spear) - the Egyptian, five cubits tall (referring to the Torah). And Paul shut the mouth of the lion on a day snow had fallen. The mouths of the 40+ men (the lion) who vowed not to eat or drink until they had killed Paul were permanently shut when judgement (snow) was pronounced against them by God.

Acts 23:11 ESV. The following night the Lord stood by him and said, "Take courage, for as you have testified to the facts about me in Jerusalem, so you must testify also in Rome."

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