“SORTED”

Homily – Church of the Magdalen

Nov. 22, 2026

TEXTS

Psalm 95:1-7a

Ezekiel 34:11-16, 20-24

Ephesians 1:15-23

Matthew 25:31-46

HOMILY

Today, the Scriptures invite us to celebrate

the presence and reign of Jesus Christ,

our just and merciful Shepherd King.



We enter his presence with joy

Because our Lord and God,

is king above all gods.



He is our God,

and we are his people, his flock,

so we incline our ears to his voice,

to the voice of the Good shepherd.

Why do we worship — and bow down,

why do we kneel — and yet rejoice?



Because, to begin with,

we know not every god is good,

we know not every king is just,

and we know not every shepherd is kind.



In both Scripture and in our experience,

we know of shepherds

who abused their sheep,

who abandoned their flocks,

who neglected their care,

who afflicted the vulnerable.



And with the authors of Scripture,

we have asked ourselves,

“Does God not see this?”



We bear witness to injustice and may wonder…

Has God abdicated his throne?

Has Christ left the sheep

to fend for themselves

against lions and bears,

tyrants and exploiters?

Has God just overlooked

the greedy rams and bully goats

that trample the weak

and spoil their peace.



But the prophet did not ask himself these questions,

he asked God, and so should we,

then he listened to God, and so should we.



To Ezekiel, and to us,

the Lord God speaks,

I do see. I do know. I do care.

I have acted, and I will act. Watch.

I MYSELF will be your Shepherd

as your divine King and Father,

reigning over all,

as your human Prince and Brother,

redeeming among all,

as the Spirit of Truth and God of all Comfort,

everywhere present and filling all things.



As we lean in to listen more closely,

we hear the Shepherd King’s reign

as a flurry of actions:



I MYSELF will search you out

I will rescue you

I will bring you

I will gather you

I will feed you

And I will sort you out

I MYSELF AM your shepherd

So we watch and wait

We pray and listen…



But there’s more…

THE SORTING

Today, I believe that

Christ wants to rectify a tragic misunderstanding,

to correct a grievous misreading

of our Good Shepherd’s heart.

It’s about his redemptive sorting process.



Today’s texts have often been filtered through

a worldly mindset of separation,

separation of God and sinner,

us and them,

then weaponized

against God and his flock

in the service of oppression and exclusion.



Sure, we can and we have read these texts

to say God that “separates”

the weak from the strong,

or sheep from the goats,

gathering the good sheep (us, of course)

and punishing, exiling,

or destroying the rest (them, you know who).



Sure, we can, and we have read Jesus’ own words this way,

but we no longer know him this way,

do we?



Something about that reading rings false

it’s not the Father we know,

it’s not the Son we’ve met,

and it’s not the Spirit we’ve heard.

Is it?



Although the words seem so straightforward,

that interpretation misses a central point:



Christ is King of ALL

and Shepherd of ALL,

so ALL sheep are “of his hand.”

so ALL the people are “of his pasture.”



The whole flock is all his,

the sheep and the goats are all in his flock,

just as the whole human family is all his,

the young off-the-latch hedonist

and his judgy, self-righteous brother,

both still siblings, both still children.



So, God-in-Christ says,

I MYSELF will shepherd them,

I MYSELF will parent them,

And I MYSELF will sort them out.



So these “sorting” texts are not so simplistic as,

“I will welcome some to the party

and deport the rest to the ovens.”

We had names for that kind of separation:

Auschwitz. Dachau. Alligator Alcatraz.

That’s not the way Christ the King reigns.

That’s not the Savior to whose name we joyfully bow.

At. All.



We need a subtle shift in language

to match the radical shift in mindset,

to faithfully align with the good news of Christ the King.



How about this:

“Sorted. Not separated.”



When the British say “sorted,” what do they mean?

They may start with distinguishing groups,

but when they say “sorted,”

they mean, “It’s all arranged,”

or “It’s taken care of,”

or “Solved.”



How much more Savior of the world!

Whose reign sorts, solves, and takes great care.

Lord, renew our minds

deliver us from a separation mindset of exclusion,

reveal to us the restoration reality

of Christ’s beautiful gospel!

Consider:

The Good Shepherd is also a

Great Physician,

whose “sorting” is not for condemnation

but always for restoration.

When he “sets apart” sheep and goats,

why not hear ER triage,

or ICU quarantine,

or rehabilitation and recovery?



Not a binary exclusion of bad from good

but the restorative justice

that follows Ezekiel’s pattern.



Let’s listen to the ancient translation [LXX] Jesus cites 20 times

and that his apostles used as their authorized text:

Opening brackets: I will graze my sheep

and I will rest them.

Thus says the Lord

The lost I will seek

the wandering I will return

the broken I will bind

the faltering I will strengthen

and the strong I will guard

[guard, watch over—not ‘destroy’—guard]1

Closing brackets: I will graze them with equity.2



Now listen again:

rather than the either/or,

us/them of exclusion,

this time we hear the restorative journey.



The Good Shepherd goes out

to seek the lost.

He then finds those who wandered away

and brings them home.

But having wandered, they are broken and wounded,

so he binds up their wounds

And having bound their wounds,

those that faltered, he restores to strength.

And when they are strong again,

what does he do?

He destroys them?

NO!

He watches over them,

He guards them,

and he feeds them with equity.



Doesn’t this sound more like your story?

Doesn’t this sound more like Jesus?

The judgments of our just and merciful King,

our gentle and humble Shepherd,

are all about

discerning whose we are,

what we’ve endured,

who we’ve become,

how we’ve lived,

and exactly what we need.



He alone is wise enough to heal and win our hearts,

And he himself will shepherd us

through the best course of treatment.



Now we can read Jesus’ most dire warnings

as urgent love,

not as damning threats,

from the knowledge that even goats like me

are set apart,

not to “eternal punishment”

but for the pruning that restores

flourishing, flowering, and fruitfulness.3

As a second-generation Christian poet sang,

“My heart was pruned, and its flower appeared;

then grace sprang up in it, and it produced fruit for the Lord.”

(Odes of Solomon 11:1)

So, let’s be very clear:

following St. Isaac of Nineveh,

even the fiery judgment of God is always, only, and finally

the flame of divine love

that transforms us,

that transfigures us

into the image of Christ.



And finally, this sorting is not dividing us from them,

but a winnowing within us,

sorting our hearts,

resolving our disordered passions

revealing the pure gold, silver, and precious stones

of our truest selves in Christ.



Shortly, through Amma Cherith’s kind hands and welcoming voice

Christ, the Servant King, will himself serve his children,

Jesus, the Gentle Shepherd himself, will hand-feed his sheep,

with the wine and bread of his own life,

the fruit of the tree of life,

and the medicine of healing mercy.

And we, his flock, will receive it with gladness.

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Notes

1. In the Greek LXX, Syriac, and Latin Vulgate.

“Guard, watch over, take care of.”

The Syriac Peshitta and Latin Vulgate both agree with the Septuagint against the Masoretic Hebrew reading translated as “destroy” in most English translations.

The key distinction is:

Masoretic Hebrew: אַשְׁמִיד (ʾašmîd) — I will destroy.

Alternative Hebrew reading: אֶשְׁמֹר (ʾešmōr) — I will keep, guard, or watch over.

Septuagint: φυλάξω (phylaxō) — I will guard, watch over.

Syriac Peshitta: ܐܛܪ (ʾeṭṭar / eṭar, depending on transcription) — I will keep or guard.

Latin Vulgate: custodiam — I will guard, preserve, or watch over.

2. LXX of Ezekiel 34

3. From David Bentley Hart, The New Testament

Matthew 25

45 Then he will answer them, saying, ‘Amen, I tell you, inasmuch as you did not do it to one of the least of these my brothers, neither did you do it to me? 46 And these will go to the chasteningw of that Age, but the just to the life of that Age.”



w. The word kolasis originally meant “pruning” or “docking” or “obviating the growth” of trees or other plants, and then came to mean with the connotation of “correction.” Classically, the word was distinguished (by Aristotle, for instance) from timoria, which means a retributive punishment only. Whether such a distinction holds here is difficult to say, since by late antiquity kolasis seems to have been used by many to describe punishment of any kind; but the only other use of the noun in the New Testament is in 1 John 4:18, where it refers not to retributive punishment, but to the suffering experienced by someone who is subject to fear because not yet perfected in charity. The verbal form, kolazo, appears twice: in Acts 4:21, where it clearly refers only to disciplinary punishment, and in 2 Peter 2:9, in reference to fallen angels and unrighteous men, where it probably means “being held in check” or “penned in” [until the day of judgment].