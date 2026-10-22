Reader’s Question

If “all shall be saved” (ultimate reconciliation), why must humanity “go through” life on Earth in its fallen state?



A good question and one I hear regularly. Instead of responding directly, I asked my friend Ernie Tai (author, inventor, entrepreneur), a thoughtful interlocutor. Enjoy.

Part 1 - This life as a purgative process of reconciliation … and beyond

Part 2 - The joy and grief of reconciliation. Why we resist letting go.

Share