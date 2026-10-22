Reader’s Question
If “all shall be saved” (ultimate reconciliation), why must humanity “go through” life on Earth in its fallen state?
A good question and one I hear regularly. Instead of responding directly, I asked my friend Ernie Tai (author, inventor, entrepreneur), a thoughtful interlocutor. Enjoy.
Part 1 - This life as a purgative process of reconciliation … and beyond
Part 2 - The joy and grief of reconciliation. Why we resist letting go.
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I really like this conversation. I haven’t listened to the second video yet, but sometimes I think letting go of the bitterness and unforgiveness can be difficult because we feel it has kept us safe for years. If we let it go, then we leave ourselves vulnerable. I think there’s a wounded part in us that hasn’t experienced the goodness of God. That can be scary to let go in enough situations. But it is freedom once that part of us experiences the goodness of God…the union of God…He is invited into that part as a good Father…we realize we were never alone in it. Then that part gets a new experience and a new story ❤️ That’s how I’ve experienced it anyway.
OK, so this is the most important question that anyone can ask. If God is good and the future is bright, why does he send us to hell and then pull us out and fix everything? It’s not like he is torturing anyone, but he knows full well that we, as little kids, are playing in a house full of guns. He obviously knew what was going to happen. Since I trust him, I believe that he did it because it was the best way. I still have a lot of questions as to exactly why it is the best way.
Now, I grew up in a Christian church which favored the Old Testament. Some of you are familiar with the Worldwide Church of God or maybe Herbert W Armstrong. Some would say that we weren’t even really Christian. It may be an oversimplification, but we believed that today’s true Christians should be carrying over a lot of laws and traditions that ancient Israel was given. After the founder died, our church began to take a harder look at the New Testament and a lot of “difficult scriptures“ which didn’t seem to agree with our beliefs. I know it’s a shock that this could really happen, but this led to a big church split and the fracture divided me from my parents. My Mom still worries about my eternal fate and recently sent me some literature, which she hoped would make me reconsider my current understanding. Here is part of my reply, which I feel applies to this conversation:
Since it has been quite a while since I’ve read Galatians, the verses I cited there got me thinking about the idea of the two covenants. I mean, really, why would God bother to give his people a covenant which doesn’t work?
Moreover, I gave them statutes that were not good and rules by which they could not have life Ezk.20:25
7 For if that first covenant had been without fault, no place would have been sought for a second. Hebs.8:7
20 The law came in so that the trespass would increase Roms.5:20
For if a law had been given that could impart life, then righteousness would certainly have come from the law. Gals.3:21
10 All who rely on works of the law are under a curse. Gals.3:10
13 Christ redeemed us from the curse of the law by becoming a curse for us. For it is written: “Cursed is everyone who is hung on a tree.” Gals.3:13
Just so that we are all on the same page, scripture is clear as to what the Law refers to:
Now the first covenant had regulations for worship and also an earthly sanctuary. 2 A tabernacle was prepared. In its first room were the lampstand, the table, and the consecrated bread. This was called the Holy Place. 3 Behind the second curtain was a room called the Most Holy Place, 4 containing the golden altar of incense and the gold-covered ark of the covenant. Inside the ark were the gold jar of manna, Aaron’s staff that had budded, and the stone tablets of the covenant. Hebs.9:1-4
First Covenant = Ten Commandments and a few more.
So, isn’t it interesting to know that alongside the two covenants we also remember that there were two trees in the garden. I am thinking that it is a bit more than coincidental.
Both trees sounded pretty good. First, there’s the tree of life, and then there’s the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. I mean, who wouldn’t want to live, and it seems like the knowledge of good and evil would come in handy.
Surprisingly, they were warned not to mess with one of them.
16 And the LORD God commanded him, “You may eat freely from every tree of the garden,17 but you must not eat from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil; for in the day that you eat of it, you will surely die.” Gen.2:16-17
We all know how that story goes. We don’t really understand why he couldn’t eat from that tree, but we do know that he broke a rule and we are worried that we may do the same because we face lots of temptations all the time. It’s also curious to wonder why he didn’t die on that very day.
Let’s fast forward to a seemingly disconnected conversation between God and another human who wanted to get it right.
18 As Jesus started on His way, a man ran up and knelt before Him. “Good Teacher,” he asked, “what must I do to inherit eternal life?”…
19 You know the commandments: ‘Do not murder, do not commit adultery, do not steal, do not bear false witness, do not cheat others, honor your father and mother.’”
20 “Teacher,” he replied, “all these I have kept from my youth.” Jesus looked at him, loved him, and said to him, “There is one thing you lack: Go, sell everything you own and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven. Then come, follow Me.”
I’m thinking that the last four words are the key to the question of the two covenants. Sure, it’s OK to label certain behaviors as evil. They are, usually. The problem is that relying on rules to keep us good has proven very ineffective. Teeth-clenched striving to be good is painful and we keep thinking that we’re missing out on all the fun. This is why laws tend to multiply transgression. Sin is bad, very bad. Focusing on sins is easy to do, but they are only symptoms of the real problem.
Sin is evidence of emptiness. It is symptomatic of someone who is struggling to survive in a desert of scarcity. We don’t feel loved, and we don’t have what it takes to love our fellows. Even our closest relationships are unsatisfying. We seek satisfaction in our accomplishments and the respect they may bring us, but somehow nothing seems to work. Some get so little out of this “life“ that they are ready to pull the plug.
I’m thinking the answer to the mystery of happiness is found in Jesus advice to the young man. He advised him to become a disciple or to come hang with him. I think this is the key. We cannot fix ourselves, but if we try to hang around, we can begin to plug-in to the source of real life. Jesus doesn’t need us to be very good, or even good at all, to come and hang with him. He’s the only one who can begin to heal us and strengthen us from the inside out. We can cover up our antisocial tendencies with religion but do we have peace and are we full of joy? Do we have enthusiasm for life?
13 Jesus said to her, “Everyone who drinks this water will be thirsty again. 14 But whoever drinks the water I give him will never thirst. Indeed, the water I give him will become in him a fount of water springing up to eternal life.” John 4:13-14
There it is again, he’s not talking about living forever, he’s talking about really living. Sure, Adam didn’t die the day he ate the apple, but he turned away from the source of abundant life.
We gravitate towards living life by rules, but it’s a dead end. We think if we can get it right, maybe God will love us and then things will start to go better. The trick is to hang around even though we’re not really all that acceptable.
Living by a set of rules is normal behavior for those who view God as a condemning judge. When Adam was shown his incompleteness, his nakedness, he bought into the lie of a “holy“ God, who can only love perfection. The real God is not like that. The real God is often maligned in the Old Testament by writers who meant well, but didn’t really know him. The real God is visible in Jesus Christ. You won’t be able to enjoy life unless your God is just like Jesus.
3 “Now this is eternal life, that they may know You, the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom You have sent.” John 17:3
To fear God is a start, but it will not free you from sin, it will not make life fun. To know that God loves you, loves everyone, and will repair all who are ready, is what you need to begin to live.
19 For through the law I died to the law so that I might live to God. 20 I have been crucified with Christ, and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. The life I live in the body, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave Himself up for me. 21 I do not set aside the grace of God. For if righteousness comes through the law, then Christ died for nothing. Gals.2:19-21
21 Is the law, then, opposed to the promises of God? Certainly not! For if a law had been given that could impart life, then righteousness would certainly have come from the law. 22 But the Scripture pronounces all things confined by sin, so that by faith in Jesus Christ the promise might be given to those who believe.
23 Before this faith came, we were held in custody under the law, locked up until faith should be revealed. 24 So the law became our guardian to lead us to Christ, that we might be justified by faith. Gals.3:21-24
Think about those last three words. Justified means fixed, made just, completed. Faith means trust in a good God who can fix you, who loves you and will never abandon you. Being justified by faith is a process. It will probably take longer than your lifetime, but Father has plenty of time! He’s working on giving us mind blowing life that we are just beginning to get a glimpse of now. Some have gotten further in the process than most and they urge us onwards. We’ve got to believe that the future is delicious and well worth anything that it takes to achieve it.
25 Now that faith has come, we are no longer under a guardian. Gals.3:25