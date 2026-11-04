Bradley Jersak

Bradley Jersak

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Anthony Hendriks's avatar
Anthony Hendriks
1d

Bradley, one of the best treatments I've read on this subject. We hear more about the defeat of the devil, and sin, but death...wow...this is new for me. Thanks man.

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Sarah Carter's avatar
Sarah Carter
1d

James Alison takes a Girardian angle on this question and argues that the ransom paid is not to God (who is not vengeful or bloodthirsty) but to US (who are) as a way of disarming and "detoxifying" our instincts for tribalism, revenge, and violence. I really like this as a complementary approach. If you ever want to do a pod interview together Brad I would love it.

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