In our Open Table Romans class last week, Chris E.W. Green was covering Romans 5 and shared the gem below from Cyril of Alexandria.
Caution: this isn’t just toilet reading. You’ll need to slow down. But if you do take your time and digest it thoughtfully, it’s also actually very accessible to the lay reader. I fear we’ve gotten used to scrolling and frequently underestimate our capacity to comprehend deep truths only because we’re skimming. So give this a slow, close read and you’ll get everything. And what you’ll get is gold. After that, I’ll highlight a couple of phrases I’d love you to see. Note that the first ‘he’ is referring to Jesus:
Highlights for me:
That “Jesus receives the Spirit through himself for us.” What an intriguing thought. He both receives the Spirit for us and then pours out the Spirit on us. When did he do that or when does he do that? And to what end?
The end or outcome is that Jesus “restores to our nature the original good.” Too much of the Christian Western tradition built a gospel around a doctrine of “original sin” (defined as inherited guilt) so that every human soul is stillborn at birth. I’ll simply dismiss the notion for now (it’s been debated thoroughly) and just say a big “Amen” to Cyril’s focus: the restoration of human nature to the original “very good” declared by God in the first creation account.
The rest of the quote presses the point that whatever loss humanity underwent, including death, Christ himself descended to endure precisely to overcome those maladies for our sakes, “raising our entire nature with him.” As all of our sins and sorrows were lifted up on the Cross, so our whole selves are raised with Christ in his resurrection.
Finally, that whole arc of redemption—the restoration of the human being in Christ—was the mystery embedded in the wisdom of God from eternity, now revealed in the glorification of humanity in the Incarnation of Jesus Christ.
This is a wonder, but if it feels like a lot, I’d say read it again, more slowly, and ask: how has, does, and will this restoration unfold in my own life?
Blessings,
Bradley
Session 10 on Romans 5 was truly wonderful. I loved the interactions with Cyril and Aphrahat. And then your summing up after Chris' presentation was gold. At 1hr28min:
Brad: That was amazing. Oh my goodness. The way you set it up, I mean, you built a long runway and then this just launched. Thank you so much. One comment, the how much more, how much more, how much more? And it reminded me of, let's say with the 70 times seven vengeance of Lamech (Gen 4:24) and then the Law coming along and saying, "No, it's going to just be eye for an eye", and then Jesus coming along and saying 70 times seven forgiveness. And I was almost feeling like how much more is like, this is not just eye for an eye healing.
Chris: Yes, that's beautiful.
Brad: How much more.
Chris: Beautiful. Yes, absolutely. Yeah. It exceeds in every way the debt. It's not just a healing of what has gone wrong. It's not an eye for an eye healing. That's really well said, Brad.
Brad: Yeah. All means all, and I don't think that's smart alecky at all. I think there are passages where all means all of a particular kind, but there's so many like this where, again, the Greek term there, sometimes it's translated all things, but it's like all things and all people.
Wow. That just settled somewhere deep inside me. He was life and he died but he is still life. I've done a lot of thinking about cosmology and even dipped my toe into physics now and then, and realized that for The God Who Is, death, decay and erosion are neither failures or enemies. Birth and death, expansion and contraction, collision and separation, happen in creation at every scale we can comprehend. Stars are born and then, after eons, they implode. Cells split and make new cells that will split and then be sloughed off. And of course we were created good, and so was (and is) every star and microbe, in every phase of it's existence. And (at least metaphorically?), Jesus showed us that. He received the Spirit so he could give us the Spirit … we, who were already good! I have to stop now. I think I need to go lie down!🤔