In our Open Table Romans class last week, Chris E.W. Green was covering Romans 5 and shared the gem below from Cyril of Alexandria.

Caution: this isn’t just toilet reading. You’ll need to slow down. But if you do take your time and digest it thoughtfully, it’s also actually very accessible to the lay reader. I fear we’ve gotten used to scrolling and frequently underestimate our capacity to comprehend deep truths only because we’re skimming. So give this a slow, close read and you’ll get everything. And what you’ll get is gold. After that, I’ll highlight a couple of phrases I’d love you to see. Note that the first ‘he’ is referring to Jesus:

Highlights for me: