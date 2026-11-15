Bradley Jersak

Bradley Jersak

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Rod McArdle's avatar
Rod McArdle
12h

Session 10 on Romans 5 was truly wonderful. I loved the interactions with Cyril and Aphrahat. And then your summing up after Chris' presentation was gold. At 1hr28min:

Brad: That was amazing. Oh my goodness. The way you set it up, I mean, you built a long runway and then this just launched. Thank you so much. One comment, the how much more, how much more, how much more? And it reminded me of, let's say with the 70 times seven vengeance of Lamech (Gen 4:24) and then the Law coming along and saying, "No, it's going to just be eye for an eye", and then Jesus coming along and saying 70 times seven forgiveness. And I was almost feeling like how much more is like, this is not just eye for an eye healing.

Chris: Yes, that's beautiful.

Brad: How much more.

Chris: Beautiful. Yes, absolutely. Yeah. It exceeds in every way the debt. It's not just a healing of what has gone wrong. It's not an eye for an eye healing. That's really well said, Brad.

Brad: Yeah. All means all, and I don't think that's smart alecky at all. I think there are passages where all means all of a particular kind, but there's so many like this where, again, the Greek term there, sometimes it's translated all things, but it's like all things and all people.

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Unravellng Harms's avatar
Unravellng Harms
7h

Wow. That just settled somewhere deep inside me. He was life and he died but he is still life. I've done a lot of thinking about cosmology and even dipped my toe into physics now and then, and realized that for The God Who Is, death, decay and erosion are neither failures or enemies. Birth and death, expansion and contraction, collision and separation, happen in creation at every scale we can comprehend. Stars are born and then, after eons, they implode. Cells split and make new cells that will split and then be sloughed off. And of course we were created good, and so was (and is) every star and microbe, in every phase of it's existence. And (at least metaphorically?), Jesus showed us that. He received the Spirit so he could give us the Spirit … we, who were already good! I have to stop now. I think I need to go lie down!🤔

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