Bradley Jersak

Bradley Jersak

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Daniel Rogers's avatar
Daniel Rogers
Oct 11

Thanks for this write up, Bradley.

One of my questions is about a sudden Divine action in the future.

If there is a time sometime in our future in which God will bring an end to the current age in some sort of sudden, dramatic transformation, then does that not make God complicit in the ongoing mixture of sorrow and joy? I know this is a bit bold, but I know you know my spirit: what is God waiting for?

If, however, the new heavens and new earth is the “natural” progression of the irresistible Gospel, then the manifestation of the new creation is incarnational, with God electing to work in and through flesh. And this transformation is inevitable because of the decisive action of Jesus in the incarnation.

If humanity really is elevated since Christ has been glorified, then isn’t new creation our true potential?

Perhaps we are still in the early church and this reality isn’t as unreachable as it presently seems. Maybe we aren’t the main characters, but we are sowing seeds for the future generations of believers to shake off the dregs of the old creation.

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Melody Dowlearn's avatar
Melody Dowlearn
Oct 12

Yes, yes and yes!

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