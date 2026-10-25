Bradley Jersak

Bradley Jersak

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Mark Braverman's avatar
Mark Braverman
Oct 25

Bradley, something is moving in the universe of our collective heart. I interrupted my reading of Valerie Kaul's See No Stranger to open your post. How about that. And then I read your post which is about what I have thinking intensely for the past year. Here is my Bible study on Love Your Neighbor. The "two greatest commandments" teaching appears pretty much the same in Mk and Mt. And in both Jesus is quoted Leviticus 19 verbatim. He does it again in Luke but here HE FOLLOWS IT WITH A QUESTION, "But who is my neighbor?" Luke knows that in Leviticus, and thus in Mk and Mt, it is not clear. "Re-ah" in Leviticus means literally, one who is in proximity to you. Linguistically "one who is nigh." The other references and there are many in the OT use the word interchangeably with "ger," which means one who lives among you. So what is that, who is that? In Luke Jesus uses a parable -- the most powerful of his teaching methods, where he is not playing games, leaving us to figure it out for ourselves, but wanting to leave no room for doubt (see Mark chapter 4) to ensure that we know that to love God is to love our fellow human beings, humanity, in our vulnerability, in our need for caring and compassion. The lesson is driven home in the last chapter of Luke, when the resurrected Jesus uses his own wounded, hungry self to make the point. In John's Gospel the point -- to go to Sharm's question here -- is made when Jesus says that to know him is to know the father. The dual commandment (but not dual, ONE commandment, the point of your post) is effectively stated here. There is no difference. The distortion -- the fundamental, catastrophic misinterpretation of John 14:6 as meaning that only "us" the so-called "believers" or "followers" of Jesus only get to know or be with God, is played out here. Read the dialogue there -- Jesus is patiently, well maybe not so patiently, trying to get them to see this fundamental truth. It seems we need to relearn this lesson, this teaching, over and over again. May we never stop learning. Thank you for this post, Bradley.

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Jonathan Jacobson's avatar
Jonathan Jacobson
8d

It's really important to emphasize that *every* human being is a sibling to us and to Christ, not only members of our own tribe, however defined. There are dangerous interpretations of the NT out there that obscure this truth. My dispensationalist Baptist grandfather, for example, argued that the "brethren" of Christ in Mt. 25:31-46 were only the Jews during the Great Tribulation. The Evangelical NET Bible translates "adelphos" in 1 Jn. 4:20 as "fellow Christian," which obscures our need to love non-Christians as family members. *Every* human being was created through Christ and for Christ and lives and has being in Him, and *every* human being will be redeemed from death through Him, even if they choose in this age to live in opposition to Him.

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