Bradley Jersak

Bradley Jersak

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Bradley Jersak
Oct 4

On Jesus as God in John 1, John 20, and the early Church (before and after Nicaea) per DBH.

See https://youtu.be/EWkdxNKvgi8?si=M5J1xkOnTvrllecj

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Christine McGraw
Oct 3

What a beautiful, thorough and truthful review. I agree with you that this book should still be in print 100 years from now. I've already gifted it to my pastor, who is already a fan of Fr Kenneth, and it is already proving hard for him to hold off devouring the book before the plane ride tomorrow that he's saving it for! Can't say I blame him. The book is already a treasure.

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