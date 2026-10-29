Bradley Jersak

Bradley Jersak

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L. Dianne King's avatar
L. Dianne King
4d

A seminary prof at a conservative school suggested what to me has been useful to me ever since: the Old Testament/Hebrew Bible records the evolution of the Hebrew people’s understanding of God. They lived in a violent culture. What they attribute to orders from God is greatly colored by the way other people around them did war. So we shouldn’t blame God for this.

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Craig stephens's avatar
Craig stephens
4d

So grateful for your wisdom Bradley. The ongoing emphasis of the Jesus hermanuetic for understanding scriptures and our Father (who according to Isaiah Jesus is called the everlasting Father as much as he is the prince of peace) - wonderful 🎉

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