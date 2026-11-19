A THEOLOGIAN OF LOVE AND MERCY

Isaac of Nineveh, who lived in the seventh century, is one of the great saints and preachers of divine Love in Christian history. He was a monk who was also briefly ordained bishop of Nineveh in the monastery of Beit ‘Abe. But after just five months, he abdicated and retreated to a community of anchorites on Mount Matout. Later, he lived in the monastery of Rabban Shabur. He eventually lost his eyesight, but it is said he had memorized the Gospels so thoroughly that he could “see” the entire story in his mind.

My favorite paper on Isaac’s thought is by Metropolitan Hilarion Alfeyev, titled “St. Isaac the Syrian: A Theologian of Love and Mercy.” I’m drawing excerpts from Isaac’s primary writing along with Alfeyev’s poignant commentary. The italicized sections in quotation marks are Isaac’s own voice. Summarizing Isaac, Hilarion writes,

To say that the love of God diminishes or vanishes because of a created being’s fall means “to reduce the glorious Nature of the Creator to weakness and change.” For we know that “there is no change or any earlier or later intentions, with the Creator: there is no hatred or resentment in His nature, no greater or lesser place in His love, no before or after in His knowledge.…” Nothing that happens in creation may affect the nature of the Creator, Who is “exalted, lofty and glorious, perfect and complete in His knowledge, and complete in His love.”

Here we have the notion of God’s immutable love. God cannot become angry or resentful because God is eternal, unchanging Love by nature. Any depiction of God as angry must therefore be read metaphorically—as an anthropomorphism.

“Anthropomorphism” - Derived from the Greek anthropos (“human”) and morphe (“form”), the term was first used to refer to the attribution of human physical or mental features to deities. “Immutable Love” - Immutable means “unchanging,” an attribute only ascribed to God as a facet of his one, eternal nature: infinite Love. Scripture describes such love as “faithfulness.”

This is why God loves equally the righteous and sinners, making no distinction between them.… Even when God chastises one, He does this out of love and for the sake of one’s salvation rather than for the sake of retribution. God respects human free will and does not want to do anything against it: “God chastises with love, not for the sake of revenge—far be it!—but seeking to make whole His image. And he does not harbour wrath until a time when correction is no longer possible, for He does not seek vengeance for Himself. This is the aim of love. Love’s chastisement is for correction, but it does not aim at retribution… The man who chooses to consider God as avenger, presuming that in this manner he bears witness to His justice, the same accuses Him as being bereft of goodness. Far be it, that vengeance could ever be found in that Fountain of love and Ocean brimming with goodness!”

I remember the first time I publicly declared that “God is not a punisher” and that “there is no retribution in the nature of God.” It was terrifying because I was speaking to a “mixed multitude,” many of whom sported twenty-pound Bibles, crossed arms, and long faces. Their countenances screamed that God’s chastisements are retributive and vengeful. Otherwise, how could God be called “just”?

For them, justice was an eye-for-an-eye transaction, inflicting pain in equal (or far greater) measure than one’s offences. Isaac resounds with an unequivocal “NO!” Far be it that such a God could be called “good.” In truth, God is an Ocean brimming with goodness, and ALL his chastisements are, as Hebrews 12 declares, the corrections of a loving Father.

The All-Merciful Father Overshadows God as Judge

In Isaac’s view, God the all-merciful Father overshadows the image of God as Judge. He was speaking in a context much like ours—where justice and mercy are deemed as opposites. Justice had been reduced to punishment, and mercy had been reduced to withholding punishment. In that case, says Isaac, they do not and cannot coexist, least of all in the nature of God. Of course, the biblical vision of justice we see in Isaiah or Micah is different. True justice for the prophets is the beautiful restoration of the shalomic state by means of mercy—defined as every manifestation of divine goodness. In that case, justice and mercy kiss (see Psalm 85:10). Mercy is the method and means of justice. And these together are demonstrations of the Good, which is to say, of God.

But Isaac must condescend to resist the so-called justice of retribution. That fallen form of justice is not worthy of God:

…Thus one cannot speak at all of God’s justice, but rather of mercy that surpasses all justice: “As a grain of sand cannot counterbalance a great quantity of gold, so in comparison God’s use of justice cannot counterbalance His mercy. As a handful of sand thrown into the great sea, so are the sins of the flesh in comparison with the mind of God. And just as a strongly flowing spring is not obscured by a handful of dust, so the mercy of the Creator is not stemmed by the vices of His creatures.”

Now Hilarion takes us to the heart of the matter. What do we make of descriptions of the Creator’s wrath, anger, and hatred? They are, for Isaac, anthropomorphic—i.e., figurative.

Thus, Isaac claims, one should not interpret literally those Old Testament texts where the terms wrath, anger, hatred and others are used of the Creator. If such anthropomorphic terms occur in Scripture, they are used in a figurative sense, for God never does anything out of wrath, anger or hatred: everything of that sort is far removed from His Nature….

With God, there is no hatred towards anyone, but all-embracing love, which does not distinguish between righteous and sinner, between a friend of truth and an enemy of truth, between angel and demon. Every created being is precious in God’s eyes, He cares for every creature, and everyone finds in Him a loving Father. If we turn away from God, He does not turn away from us: “If we believe not, yet He abideth faithful, for He cannot deny Himself.” Whatever may happen to humankind and to the whole of creation, however far it may be removed from God, He remains faithful to it in His love, which He cannot and will not deny.

This is the point of immutable love: it never, ever turns away. As Christ taught in the Sermon on the Mount, our heavenly Father is indiscriminate in his kindness, causing the rain to fall and the sun to shine on the crops of both the righteous and wicked alike. His love is unwavering, even for the ignorant and rebellious. And this, for Isaac as it was for Christ, is the perfection of divine Love.

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Adapted from Bradley Jersak, A More Christlike Word: Reading Scripture the Emmaus Way (Whitaker House, 2021).

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