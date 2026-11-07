Bradley Jersak

Bradley Jersak

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The Edgewood Dispatch
3h

Just placed my preorder! Between you and Fr. Ken I’ll have much to ponder in the coming months! Thanks Brad

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Sam F.'s avatar
Sam F.
1h

Going to pre-order!

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