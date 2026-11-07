My forthcoming book! Cover reveal!

Why pre-order? It helps!

My forthcoming (June 2027) book, Christ in Unexpected Places, is now available on retail sites, so I’ve gathered links for those willing to pre-order. Pre-orders help build initial sales projections and prepare for a strong release-day showing, which gives the author and publisher much-needed visibility.

One note from Brazos: if you pre-order from Baker Book House in the US, you get a 40% discount and free shipping. Sweet deal. To order from them…

PRE-ORDER HERE

I am also currently working with Baker to arrange for Canadian and international pre-orders. But please don’t panic! We’re still seven months from the release date.

Other retailers so far:

AMAZON.com

BARNES & NOBLE

BOOKSHOP.org

An excerpt! For those with inclusive instincts

… If exclusionary religion is a deal-breaker, let’s double-check the religion. What if the gospel of Jesus is not merely about the redemption of a few souls but about the restoration of all things and all people?

• How would it change you if you discovered your instincts were right? • What if your wrestling turned out to be spot-on and even Spirit-led? • What if your heart for inclusion is not a betrayal of Jesus but a deep expression of your love for him? • What if you’re not a heretic for hoping?

These questions are not acts of rebellion—they are the beginning of honest faith.

• What does it mean for all to experience God’s love and mercy now? • What does it look like for people of other faiths or no faith at all to have an authentic relationship with God?

This book is for those who are sincerely asking, earnestly hoping, or already convinced that the good news of God is for everyone—that everyone is invited to the feast. Your heart already knows, or at least hopes, that no one is excluded. If you’ve reached that intuition, it’s not a question of building a case. Your open heart now seeks understanding of what you have already suspected.

Spoiler alert: We may come to see that the great banquet of God is a feast for all, and not just someday in the sweet by and by. Even today, with our eyes healed of spiritual tunnel vision, we may find Jesus everywhere present—often incognito—shining on unfamiliar paths through strangers we discover are actually siblings.