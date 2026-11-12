Question: “Salvation” and “the Romans Road”

A question I keep coming back to is what it actually means to “be saved.” I grew up with “the Romans Road” and the sinner’s prayer, and I’m trying to understand how to read passages like Romans 10:9–10 in light of our union with Christ.

Response:

1. What was “the Romans Road”?

The Romans Road to Salvation was an Evangelistic method of presenting an Evangelical gospel using a series of verses extracted from Paul’s letter to the Romans.

The Romans Road laid out a path to salvation that began by emphasizing sin and its consequences, then offering salvation through faith in the redeeming power of Jesus’ death and resurrection. Let’s review it, then point out some issues. Here was the basic outline:

The Human Problem - Sin

Romans 3:23 - “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;” The Consequence of Sin

Romans 6:23 - “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” The Solution - Christ’s Sacrifice

Romans 5:8 - “But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” The Response - Faith

Romans 10:9 - “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.” The Assurance of Salvation

Romans 10:13 - “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.”

2. Difficulties with “the Romans Road”

The problem with the Romans Road was that it began with the first half of Paul’s logic (or that of his opponents) with God’s “No” to humankind, but didn’t continue reading Paul’s response in context. This approach obscured God’s “Yes” by shifting the gospel message from the salvation/deliverance of God through the faithfulness of Christ to a salvation conditioned on the adequacy of our response to a conditional offer. This message seemed unaware or dismissive of our union with Christ already established through the Incarnation. The selection of verses seemed to miss Paul’s premise and punchline!

For example, we would hear:

Romans 3:23

“...for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God,”

without Romans 3:24

“... and all are justified [or delivered] freely by his grace through the redemption that came by Christ Jesus.”

Such an omission seems heretical to me, because it universalizes the sin problem while evading the universal restoration punchline.

So too with Romans 6:23

We would at least cite the whole verse...

“For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

But we would make the ‘gift’ part conditional. You have to receive the gift to be ‘saved.’

Paul didn’t say that. The gift is already given and applied to humanity, to the renewal of human nature in Christ.

And yes, there is the aspect of confessing joyfully and believing in our heart that is our participation in the gift, as per Romans 10:9...

“If you confess with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.”

That’s true... we experience God's salvation as we participate in the gift already given. Something new does happen through trusting what Christ has done and the living connection we enjoy. So a response certainly matters to our quality of life—the abundant life of peace that comes from knowing God.

Now, who will respond? Who will experience this mercy?

After wondering about his Jewish brethren who have not confessed Christ, Paul gets to his punchline in Romans 11

Romans 11

25 I do not want you to be ignorant of this mystery, brothers and sisters, so that you may not be conceited: Israel has experienced a hardening in part until the full number of the Gentiles has come in, 26 and in this way all Israel will be saved. As it is written: “The deliverer will come from Zion;

he will turn godlessness away from Jacob.

27 And this is my covenant with them

when I take away their sins.” 28 As far as the gospel is concerned, they are enemies for your sake; but as far as election is concerned, they are loved on account of the patriarchs, 29 for God’s gifts, and his call are irrevocable. 30 Just as you who were at one time disobedient to God have now received mercy as a result of their disobedience, 31 so they too have now become disobedient in order that they too may now receive mercy as a result of God’s mercy to you. 32 For God has bound everyone over to disobedience so that he may have mercy on them all.

And again, yes, a confession of faith does something,… for everyone! Here is what Paul foresees in Philippians 2:

10 ... at the name of Jesus every knee should bow,

in heaven and on earth and under the earth,

11 and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord,

to the glory of God the Father.

So if we take all of Paul’s testimony together, what does he mean by “saved”?

we have been saved - at the Cross - it is accomplished

we are being saved - the experience of deliverance in this life, in an ongoing journey with significant waypoints, such as our awakening to the revelation of the gospel, but also before and after that

we will be saved - through death into resurrection life when death is no more

All of this is by grace and by the means of grace, including the Incarnation, the Passion and Resurrection of Christ, our union with God in Christ, our yes, one’s own faith experience, and even the final judgment.

Scripture tells us that the telos of it all is the universal reconciliation and restoration of all things and all people (Colossians 1). All these means encompass what it means for all to be saved.

Thanks for reading!

My posts are all set to public so feel free to share.

Share