On Divine Coercion

While “taking our morning constitutional” around the neighborhood, I dared to ask Eden for her theological opinion on a statement I hear regularly: “I would believe in universal salvation, but I believe that God does not coerce anyone into faith.”

While my wife finds recipe books and Downton Abbey far more compelling than theology, she’s willing to engage if I can trigger her pastoral instincts. This one hooked her. Here’s how we spent the final 3,500 steps of our stroll—mainly her ideas, filtered through my ears.

The Free Will Argument

The free will argument against universal salvation says that if we freely reject God, then God must honor that choice because God is love, and love requires consent. God won’t make you choose him.

But it’s worse than that: God not only allows his children to reject perfect love, but also sets death as a permanent deadline, after which the opportunity to repent is lost and your choice becomes irrevocably fixed (i.e., you do lose your free will).

Not only that, once death seals your fate, God also damns humanity with the curse of supernaturally endowed immortality, ensuring that eternal conscious torment can never be remedial. Perhaps, if the flames of torture were intended to generate repentance, God could be accused of coercion after all. But with no opportunity to change our minds (as if anyone would freely and stubbornly endure endless flamethrowers), why would God torment the damned forever? It is gratuitous harm that cannot be regarded as love in any way.

Yes, that is as insane as it sounds.

Threats of Hell ARE Coercive

Further, if human freedom can trump divine love because love is non-coercive, then why the hell would we imagine using threats of eternal hell to persuade folks to repent isn’t coercive too? In fact, it’s the worst kind of coercion.

This whole line of reasoning makes God very small. Certainly not the God we could regard as omnipotent, much less the God of all-powerful Love. And here are the prescribed limits:

Divine forgiveness and reconciliation would be limited to those who choose to receive it (contra Romans 5).

Divine love would be impotent to heal and transform those tortured souls and wounded minds whose wills have been deprived of their natural capacity to receive divine love. That is, God’s love would be impotent to heal the damaged will.

As I’ve written before (https://www.ptm.org/qr-the-free-will-defense-the-freed-will-response-brad-jersak … and below is the video), any soul that could perpetually reject the perfect love of God in favor of unending torture is certainly not functioning from a “free will.” Such choices betray a kind of insanity … but the resurrection power of cruciform love knows no limits. The wounded hands of Christ, laid upon sickened minds and blinded hearts, can and does restore our wills to freely embrace the fullness of our theosis, "transfiguring us from glory to glory into the image of Jesus Christ.”

I still believe humanity must and shall willingly return home to the Father’s unfailing love. Yes, consent is involved. But the joyful confession and voluntary surrender are forecast precisely because, without threat or coercion, divine love can and will accomplish that end through the faithful, patient, saving work of Christ.

Coming this Week: A Rabbit Hole on ‘Torment” and the “Second Death”