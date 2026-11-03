Bradley Jersak

Bradley Jersak

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October 2026

John 10:10 and the Problematic of Divine Violence
(Still on a one-day delay due to travel)
  Bradley Jersak
Love Indivisible: John the Beloved on the Union of God, neighbor, and sibling
Love Indivisible in John the Beloved
  Bradley Jersak
Q&R: Why the hassle of life ‘here below’?
A conversation with Ernie Tai
  Bradley Jersak
Whose Image? Bradley Jersak
Homily – Church of the Magdalene — Oct. 18, 2026
  Bradley Jersak
On the Telos of the Ages - Bradley Jersak
The Parousia of Christ a la the Nicene Creed and Sergius Bulgakov
  Bradley Jersak
“Spiritualizing” the Biblical Text - Bradley Jersak
The Benaiah Legend through Gospel Eyes
  Bradley Jersak
Kenneth Tanner’s “Vulnerable God”
My Response to Fr. K’s Blessed Provocations
  Bradley Jersak

September 2026

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