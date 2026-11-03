Bradley Jersak
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Upgrading Our Grace - Bradley Jersak
with and for Holli and Isa
6 hrs ago
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Bradley Jersak
19
2
October 2026
John 10:10 and the Problematic of Divine Violence
(Still on a one-day delay due to travel)
Oct 29
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Bradley Jersak
80
10
22
Love Indivisible: John the Beloved on the Union of God, neighbor, and sibling
Love Indivisible in John the Beloved
Oct 25
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Bradley Jersak
49
14
8
Q&R: Why the hassle of life ‘here below’?
A conversation with Ernie Tai
Oct 22
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Bradley Jersak
19
4
3
Whose Image? Bradley Jersak
Homily – Church of the Magdalene — Oct. 18, 2026
Oct 18
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Bradley Jersak
54
8
On the Telos of the Ages - Bradley Jersak
The Parousia of Christ a la the Nicene Creed and Sergius Bulgakov
Oct 11
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Bradley Jersak
61
7
18
“Spiritualizing” the Biblical Text - Bradley Jersak
The Benaiah Legend through Gospel Eyes
Oct 7
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Bradley Jersak
59
6
8
Kenneth Tanner’s “Vulnerable God”
My Response to Fr. K’s Blessed Provocations
Oct 3
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Bradley Jersak
92
15
20
September 2026
“I can’t forgive myself.” - Bradley Jersak
Letter to a Condemning Conscience
Sep 30
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Bradley Jersak
76
18
8
A Seer & an Angel Debate the Final Judgment
Q&R: Does 4 Ezra (2 Esdras) Refute Apokatastasis? And so what?
Sep 27
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37
8
5
“Ugh” & “Sigh” as Prayer
The Lateral Move from Despair to Surrender
Sep 24
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58
16
4
Message from a Vicarious Father - Bradley Jersak
This mustn’t wait until Father’s Day makes it a platitude.
Sep 19
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Bradley Jersak
50
13
7
© 2026 Bradley Jersak
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